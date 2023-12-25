Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Fort Lauderdale mobile homes destroyed in Christmas morning fires

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fire ripped through two mobile homes early Christmas morning in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, around 5 a.m. they were notified of a mobile home fire at 6782 NW 1st Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found it fully engulfed in flames and quickly got to work putting it out.

While battling the fire, they got word of a second mobile home fire a few lots down. When crews got there they found the home had significant fire throughout. Commanders requested additional units to supplement those on scene handling two working fires.

There were no injuries reported. Neither mobile home was currently occupied.

The cause of both fires is under investigation. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 12:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.