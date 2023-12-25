Two Fort Lauderdale mobile homes destroyed in Christmas morning fires

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fire ripped through two mobile homes early Christmas morning in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, around 5 a.m. they were notified of a mobile home fire at 6782 NW 1st Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found it fully engulfed in flames and quickly got to work putting it out.

While battling the fire, they got word of a second mobile home fire a few lots down. When crews got there they found the home had significant fire throughout. Commanders requested additional units to supplement those on scene handling two working fires.

There were no injuries reported. Neither mobile home was currently occupied.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.