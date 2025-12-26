Miami International Airport seeing long TSA lines as travelers make their way home after Christmas

It's the day after Christmas, and it feels like it at Miami International Airport.

Travelers should expect long Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines and occasionally long ticket-counter lines.

"We wanted to at least get here two and a half hours early," Diamon Lewis said. "Thank goodness we have Clear and TSA Pre Check, so we should be good."

AAA says 122 million Americans are traveling this holiday season, including 7 million Floridians.

"It calms our anxiety a little bit to have those things, especially when we're traveling with big airports like this," Jaylen Blackette said. "So we made sure that we renewed both of them before we got here."

This year has already seen eight of the busiest travel days in TSA history. Friday could be added to that list.

"We got here hours early," Edward Kirkpatrick said. "So we've got some time to play around with, and we're not rushed or hurried."

For those that gave themselves time, the process is long, but smooth.

"It is too much busy," Jos MArfinger said. "I don't know if I have time to pick up my plane."

For others, it's more stressful. Jos Marfinger is a truck driver. He drove all the way from Washington, D.C. to Miami International Airport to hop on a flight.

He said the roads were just as busy.

If you're planning on driving over the next few days, according to INRIX, which is a provider of transportation data, the worst time to drive is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're heading to a winter destination, experts say travel insurance will give you that extra peace of mind.