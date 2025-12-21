Historic level of travelers expected to fly or drive to Florida this holiday season, AAA says

AAA is predicting historic levels of travel this holiday season, and here in Florida, millions are expected to either fly or drive this week.

CBS News Miami spoke to a flyer who is just getting off a Christmas cruise. Now, it's a flight back to Chicago for the holidays through MIA.

"I don't like rushing off the ship," he said. "You know how crazy it is with Ubers here and what eight ships here today."

He got here five hours before his flight took off, telling CBS News Miami that's plenty of room for error.

"My beautiful wife luckily packed all these nicely, so I don't have to do the guy thing and throw it all in and rush to the airport like a madman, and then they have to take our underwear out because I was two pounds over," he said.

AAA said about 122 million people across the country are traveling for Christmas and New Year's this year. AAA also predicts that in Florida alone, 7.5 million people will travel for the holidays this year, which is about a quarter-million more than last year's season.

Bundy Lopez drove to the airport at 5 a.m. from Tampa.

"Normally, we drive and park here," Lopez said. "It's just more convenient for us."

He usually likes to leave more time before flying to Belize to visit family. MIA opened a new parking garage two days ago, creating 2,200 new parking spots, saying that it will help ensure he won't waste time looking for a spot.

"This is the right time for us to fly," Lopez said. "Perfect time: not too early, not too late."

AAA said the cost of flying is more expensive than last year, with the average domestic ticket being just under $900.