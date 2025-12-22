South Florida holiday travelers urged to pack their patience when hitting the road, catching flights

Peak holiday travel is now underway, so you're going to want to pack your patience if you're hitting the roads or heading to the airport in South Florida this week.

Some delays and cancellations were reported at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early on Monday.

And experts predict that more people will be traveling this year than what we saw in 2024.

AAA said about 122 million people across the country are traveling for Christmas and New Year's this year. AAA also predicts that in Florida alone, 7.5 million people will travel for the holidays this year, which is about a quarter-million more than last year's season.

Passengers were packing into Miami International Airport on Monday morning hoping to catch a flight to spend the holidays with friends and family, and officials say you're going to want to give yourself some extra time to get through security to make it to your flight with time to spare.

At Miami International Airport, American Airlines says they will have 7,400 flights ranging from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5.

And it's only going to get busier. But there's some good news if you're traveling out of Miami.

The airport just opened a new parking garage on Friday, with 2,200 new parking spots for travelers to use.

And travelers who CBS News Miami spoke with said there's some peace of mind of getting to the airport early.

"The kids are waiting, and they're made we almost missed the holiday," traveler Bundy Lopez said.

He and his wife drove to Miami International Airport from Tampa.

"She's gotta cook the ham, so we gotta get home," he joked.

AAA says flying this holiday season is also more expensive.

They said the average domestic ticked is averaging just under $900.