It may feel like Christmas in July for Amazon Prime shoppers

MIAMI -- Amazon is loading up savings and rolling out its biggest sale so far this year — Amazon Prime Day on July 16 and 17.

"We're very excited, because we're gonna have more than 35 categories with millions of products with sales that go from 20% to 60%," said Pedro Maldonado from Amazon.

A sneak peek at some of those savings includes:

68% off -- select Ring, Blink and other tech bundles

50% off -- some Amazon devices, Dyson, Shark and Bissell vacuums and mops, Keurig coffee brewers and select Sony speakers

45% off -- iRobot Roomba

30% off -- some flights and travel, and Coach handbags and shoes

20% off -- pre-loved designer handbags

"Some of the deals are available at the beginning of the Prime Day, some of the deals are being published as Prime Day goes on. So we have new deals every five minutes. So the recommendation is for people to check the site often," Maldonado said.

Aside from checking the website frequently, CBS News Miami learned a trick for getting the lowest price when you find that perfect item.

"It is a good idea to put it on your cart. Because that way, you kind of like set yourself up to have the best price and be notified if if there is a new deal that that comes up on this particular price," Maldonado said.

Other stores are cashing in on July super sales as well. Target and Walmart had big sales last week online and in the store. But that doesn't mean the deals are over.

"Who doesn't want a good sale, right?" Natasha Bosfield asked.

She comes from the Bahamas when she finds good deals. Walmart billing this as the largest sale so far this year.

"So usually when there's a holiday, there's a sale. And so we come just for the sales. Right? And so we usually come around the holiday times," she said.

She's been in Walmart four times, already stocking up. But, she spends lots of time too looking for online specials.

"I'm an online shop and there's always good deals. It's good when you could just see everything at a glance," she said. "And so shopping online for me, it's it's ideal."

At Walmart if you sign up for Walmart+, there's a big perk

"If you are a Walmart+ member, you can actually get early access to seeing all the deals we are going to have for back to school," said Lesley Diego from Walmart.

And they're already gearing up.

"If you missed the July savings event, look forward to saving money in August with our back-to-school, that's right around the corner," Diego said.