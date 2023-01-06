Watch CBS News
Local News

Child hurt after incident in North Miami Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a child was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, paramedics were called to the 2100 block of NE 170th Street for a child hurt.

The child, whose age and condition, were pending, was airlifted to a local hospital. Information about the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Officials have not said publicly what led to the incident.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 9:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.