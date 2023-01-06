Child hurt after incident in North Miami Beach
MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a child was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach, authorities said.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, paramedics were called to the 2100 block of NE 170th Street for a child hurt.
The child, whose age and condition, were pending, was airlifted to a local hospital. Information about the victim's condition was not immediately available.
Officials have not said publicly what led to the incident.
