Child rushed to the hospital after neighbors say they heard gunfire at Miami Gardens apartment complex

A child was rushed to the hospital after neighbors say they heard gunfire overnight at a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

The complex is located on NW 22 Avenue, just north of Hard Rock Stadium and behind the Calder Casino.

Neighbors described hearing a single gunshot just after midnight and then a woman screaming and crying out for help. They said when they went outside to see what had happened, they saw an injured child with a woman. The child, who appeared to be a few years old, was taken to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood accompanied by the woman.

At the complex, investigators focused on a white car in the parking lot with what appeared to be blood splattered in the back seat and on the outside rear of the vehicle.

"I have three children myself, to react to somebody, a child, an innocent child getting hurt, that says everything. There's no reaction to explain. If you have a sister or brother or a child gets hurt, like everybody, everybody hurts, we all bleed for that," Natasha Edge, who lives in the complex, said.

Miami Gardens police have not confirmed if a child was shot at the complex.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.