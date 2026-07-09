Child flown to trauma center after falling from Miami-Dade apartment building, officials say

A child was taken to a South Florida hospital after falling from an apartment building early Thursday morning, according to Miami-Dade officials.

A child was flown to a trauma center in Broward County after falling from an apartment building in North Miami Beach on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami units responded to an apartment building in the area of Northeast 22nd Avenue and Northeast 169th Street after receiving reports that a child fell from the building.

MDFR said the child was flown to a trauma center in Broward to be treated for injuries.

Video from over the scene showed several units at the scene investigating.

No other details have been released.