Chess teacher accused of molesting 6-year-old boy near Kendall, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A Miami-Dade chess teacher was arrested Tuesday after a 6-year-old boy reported being inappropriately touched during a lesson near Kendall, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Christopher Stormont, 50, faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Boy told mom

The sheriff's office said the incident took place at 5 p.m., in the 8300 block of SW 124th St.

The victim, whose identity was verified by his mother, attended a chess class with Stormont. Upon leaving the class, the boy immediately told his mother that Stormont touched his private area over his clothing, authorities reported.

Arrest and investigation

Stormont was taken into custody at the scene and taken to the Special Victims Bureau/Sexual Crimes Investigations Unit, according to the sheriff's department.

After being read his Miranda rights, Stormont provided a statement, officials said. He was then transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) for further processing.

