Check your tickets, Powerball $215 million jackpot winner sold in Miami Shores

Winning $215 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Miami Shores

Winning $215 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Miami Shores

Winning $215 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Miami Shores

MIAMI - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Florida has millions of reasons to smile on Tuesday morning.

They hit it big.

The Florida Lottery reports a ticket sold at the Publix at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores won the estimated $215 million Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing. In case you were wondering, it was a quick pick.

The jackpot has a cash value of 100.1 million.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball number was 25.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, making it a rare thing to do.

Two tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball number to win $50,000 a piece. One ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to $100,000 in Power Play.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has been re-set to $20 million.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

You can watch the Powerball drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station