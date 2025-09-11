Lawmakers scale back outdoor events after Charlie Kirk assassination

Members of Congress are curtailing outdoor events and public appearances in the wake of the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, underscoring rising anxiety over political violence on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, is postponing a rally scheduled for Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina, that had been planned in conjunction with the state Democratic Party, an adviser said Thursday. "After yesterday's events, we are postponing out of an abundance of caution. We hope to hold the event at a later date," a senior adviser said. The North Carolina Democratic Party also confirmed the event has been postponed.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona also postponed a town hall in Las Vegas planned for this weekend out of "an abundance of caution," he said in a statement.

Two other Democrats, Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California, moved Thursday press conferences indoors that were originally scheduled to be outside the Capitol. A source familiar with Kamlager-Dove's event said, "We moved it inside out of an abundance of caution."

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is running for governor, said she will not hold public events "anytime soon" and will resume carrying a firearm when she returns home and in states where law allows it.

"I am deeply concerned for my safety," Mace said. "I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat, any elected official across the country, if you are vocal, your life is at risk."

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah Valley University event in front of thousands of attendees. Authorities have recovered the weapon in the shooting but the suspect remains at large.

The gunman fired from a rooftop, authorities said, echoing the attempted assassination of President Trump during a July 2024 outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said the parallels demand a rethinking of how members conduct themselves outdoors. "You could have had a fleet of security guards, and no one would have noticed a guy laying down on a rooftop," Comer told reporters. "When you talk about security, you need to think about outdoor events probably are going to be a lot fewer in numbers for members of Congress, at least in the short term."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday, "We have colleagues on both sides of the aisle who are in a different place this morning than they were yesterday. People have been shaken by this event. Charlie Kirk did not die in a, you know, a car accident. He died in a assassination for his beliefs."

Johnson added, "If you're going to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk, you do what he did. You stand for your ideas, but you do it with the right spirit, and that reflects who and what we are as Americans, and that's what we're going to try to advance right here as leaders."

Republican Sen. John Curtis, who represents Utah, where the Kirk shooting happened, told Major Garrett on "The Takeout" that lawmakers are "having those conversations" about security in the wake of Kirk's assassination.

"I'm not gonna lie,I'm gonna think twice next time I'm in the major parade, just a few blocks away, right?" Curtis said. "I think all of us are going to be rethinking some things. And I, I hope we come up with a way that allows us to stay very, very connected to those we represent".