Watch CBS News
Local News

Charlie Crist dismisses manager over arrest

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

Charlie Crist dismisses manager over arrest
Charlie Crist dismisses manager over arrest 00:25

MIAMI  - Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case.

Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland, according to online court records.

The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest.

Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement.

"Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret," the statement said. "We are both working to drop legal charges and move forward. Our primary focus at this time is our daughter, our greatest joy, and we appreciate privacy and respect as we navigate this as a family."

Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County. Durrer's exit comes less than three weeks before Election Day. Crist is challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has held a consistent lead in polls.

The campaign's deputy manager, Sydney Throop, has taken over for Durrer.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.