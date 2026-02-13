Charges filed against driver in car crash captured on camera that seriously injures Miami-Dade woman

A North Miami Beach man has been arrested after a car crash that was captured on camera that left the driver of another car hospitalized with serious injuries.

It was a story that CBS News Miami told you about exclusively on Thursday night after Milagros Cruz spoke to us about her mother's injuries in the accident. She told us her mother, Zulemo Marrero, was left with broken ribs and severe bruising and said her mother "doesn't remember much. She does remember driving and all of a sudden getting pulled out of the car by the ambulance."

Marrero was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Cruz said, "She can speak. She is conscious. Thank God, but she is in a lot of pain. She doesn't remember. I think with the number of people hurt in this accident, it is wrong, and it is so sad. I would like to have more answers and love to hold whoever is responsible accountable. Thank God she is alive. All glory to God."

Cruz said her mother is undergoing multiple tests and scans at the hospital. On Friday, she told CBS News Miami that her mother was "much better."

There were some answers on Friday after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrested the man who allegedly struck Marrero's car. Omarian Anderson, 22, appeared before a Judge in bond court charged with fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon while committing an offense, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of cannabis, and driving while his license was suspended.

The Sheriff's Office also released photos of the weapons that they say were confiscated from his car, including an AK-style pistol, a handgun, and ammunition.

A judge found probable cause for the charges and said that when he is released from jail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and set bond at $20,500.

MIlagros Cruz told CBS News Miami that her mother had just picked up groceries from Walmart when she found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In a video posted on Only in Dade's Instagram page, you see the moment the driver of a white BMW speeds along N.W. 27th Ave. before crashing into Marrero's car at N.W. 95th St. Her vehicle ends up flipping and then spinning before coming to rest on a median.

The Sheriff's Office said it started when a deputy was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary, and the driver took off, crashing into Marrero's car. The video also shows deputies running over to Marrero's vehicle.