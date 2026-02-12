Victim's daughter speaks out after police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash injuring many others in northwest Miami-Dade

Only on CBS News Miami, a woman speaks out after her mother's car was flipped after being hit during a chase in northwest Miami-Dade.

Cellphone video shows the car spinning on its side after the chaotic crash, leading to the woman being taken to the hospital.

Milargos Cruz says her mother had just picked up groceries from Walmart and was on her way home when she suddenly found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Cruz's mother was caught in the middle of a chase on Thursday afternoon.

"Thank god she's alive. Like all glory to god," said Cruz.

In this video posted on Only in Dade's Instagram page, you see the moment a driver in a white BMW speeds along Northwest 27th Avenue before crashing into Zulema Marrero's car at 95th Street.

Her vehicle ends up flipping, then spinning before finally coming to a rest on the median.

"She doesn't remember much. She does remember she was just driving and all of a sudden she was getting pulled out of the car by the ambulance," said Cruz.

Marrero was rushed to Jackson Ryder trauma center in severe pain.

The mother suffered broken ribs and severe bruising and is undergoing multiple tests and scans.

"She can speak. She's conscience. Thank god. But she's in a lot of pain, and just she doesn't remember. She can't believe how it happened. I've kind of told her a little bit about it," said Cruz.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, it all started just blocks away when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop involving a car that was reportedly involved in a burglary.

The driver took off, leading deputies on a pursuit which came to a violent end.

Three people were taken into custody, and investigators say two guns were found in their car.

Video shows deputies running over to the mother's vehicle.

While her daughter is grateful for their help, she does have concerns.

"I understand law enforcement obviously has to do their job, but I think that the number of people who were hurt in this accident is so wrong, and it's so sad. I would love to know who these people are. I would like to have more answers, and I would love to hold whoever is responsible accountable," said Cruz.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told us they took four people here to the hospital.

No deputies were injured.