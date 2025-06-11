Chaotic scene caught on video follows crash that killed husband, father of 2 in Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood

New video shows chaotic moments after a jogger was hit, killed by driver in Miami

Newly surfaced video obtained by CBS News Miami shows the chaotic aftermath of a crash that killed a 50-year-old jogger in Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood, as witnesses confronted the man believed to be behind the wheel.

According to Miami police, the jogger, identified as Andrew Loretta, was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a speeding driver on Southwest 21st Avenue near Southwest 18th Street.

Loretta died on impact and was thrown more than 170 feet, police said.

Witness video shows aftermath, driver fleeing

Witness video shows a man in a blue shirt, identified by police as 36-year-old Andres Roberto Fiallo Estupinan, being surrounded by bystanders after the crash.

A local resident told CBS News Miami that Fiallo Estupinan ran through Shenandoah Park following the incident but was tackled and held by people in the area until officers arrived.

"He went inside the park and a bunch of people tackled him down and they held him… until the police came," said Marcos Mere, who lives nearby.

Surveillance footage also captured the moment of the deadly impact. According to the arrest report, both of Loretta's legs were severed when he was hit from behind.

Crash leaves path of destruction, sparks concern

After hitting Loretta, police said Fiallo Estupinan's vehicle struck a parked ice cream truck, injuring a woman inside. His car then crashed into a gray Toyota and a white Mercedes-Benz SUV nearby.

"This street is incredibly reckless," said Carmen Pelaez, a neighborhood resident. "I live on the street and I'm always incredibly careful when I cross… because I never know who's going to rip through the turn."

Pelaez added that residents have long complained about speeding in the area with no action taken: "We've tried to bring this issue up and they haven't done anything about it."

Victim remembered as devoted father and husband

Loretta's wife, Michelle, posted a tribute on Instagram Wednesday night, describing her husband as "the epitome of a giver with a completely selfless heart and beautiful soul." She said he was a devoted father to their two children, ages 17 and 13 and had been her best friend for 25 years.

"Andy Loretta, my husband and father to our kids Lili and Lucas, died yesterday," she wrote. "He was struck by a car while jogging and was killed. He was only 50."

Family attorney Raul Chacon said, "We trust the authorities will do all that is in their power to investigate this tragedy and see that the fullest extent of the law is applied."

Driver hospitalized, faces charges

Fiallo Estupinan was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Miami police.

An online campaign has been launched to support the Loretta children's college education.