Arrest made in deadly multi-vehicle crash near Shenandoah Park, Miami police say

Arrest made in deadly multi-vehicle crash near Shenandoah Park, Miami police say

Arrest made in deadly multi-vehicle crash near Shenandoah Park, Miami police say

A man has been arrested for a multi-vehicle crash near Shenandoah Park which killed a jogger and injured a woman in an ice cream truck, according to the Miami police.

According to investigators, on Tuesday evening Andres Fialloestupinan, 36, was traveling at a high rate of speed on SW 21 Avenue around 7 p.m. when he hit a man who was jogging on the road near SW 18 Street. Surveillance video shows the jogger being hit from behind, both of his legs were severed and his body went airborne, according to the arrest report. Police said his body was found about 170 feet away from where he was hit.

Trail of destruction

Fialloestupian then hit a stopped ice cream truck parked at the edge of the park, police said. The woman inside at the time was injured. The impact sent Fiallosestupian's vehicle into a gray Toyota and a white Mercedes-Been SUV parked in a swale.

Witnesses said after the deadly crash, Fialloestupinan tried to walk away.

"He went inside the park and a bunch of people tackled him down and they held him, I don't know, until the police came," Marcos Mere, who lives in the area, said.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released, but a source said he was a husband and father of two.

Fialloestupinan and the woman from the ice cream truck were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Fialloestupinan is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.