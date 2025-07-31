Miami hair stylist whose worked with Hailey Bieber, Halsey accused of trying to lure teen for sexual conduct, police say

Celebrity hair stylist accused of trying to lure teen girl for sex, Miami police say

Celebrity hair stylist Ryan Pearl was arrested Wednesday on charges that include trying to lure a child for sexual conduct, Miami police said.

He's also has also been charged with traveling to meet a child, harmful electronic transmissions to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and cocaine possession, according to jail records.

Pearl, 37, met the 15-year-old girl two years ago when she went to him to have her hair styled, according to the arrest report.

Last Saturday, July 26, the teen's mother called the police after she noticed suspicious transactions on her daughter's Apple Wallet account and inappropriate exchanges between Pearl and her daughter on social media, the report said.

Police get involved with undercover detective

Detectives took control of the girl's phone and during controlled conversations, they said Pearl made sexual remarks and sent explicit photographs, fully aware he was communicating with a minor.

According to the report, Pearl sent the teen pictures of him wearing swim shorts and another of him fully nude on a couch.

After receiving the nude snap, the detective portraying the teen, replied "I am very shy please don't, do U care that I am 15? How old R U? Explain things to me, I only know things from my friends when they talk."

"You know I am virgin, I've never had sex and I don't know much of it, what if I get pregnant," was another response.

According to the report, the undercover detective portraying the teen and Pearl made plans to meet the next day for "sexual activities with the use of condoms."

Police said when Pearl arrived at the agreed location on S Bayshore Drive, he was taken into custody. During a search of his car, detectives said they found a baggie of suspected pink cocaine, condoms and vapes.

Ryan Pearl is hair stylist to the stars

According to Hair.com, "Pearl is responsible for some of the most stunning, vibrant salon hair colors to grace celebrity Instagram selfies and award show red carpet appearances."

According to Pearl's Facebook page, he splits his time between working in New York City and at the Ollin Salon in Miami.

Earlier this month, Pearl announced that Redken had selected him to be an artistic ambassador. The company noted that he was Hailey Bieber's collaborator. Other celebrity clients he's styled include Sophie Turner, Georgia Fowler and Halsey, according to his Instagram account.