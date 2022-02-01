CBS News Miami Now Available For Free On Pluto TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready to cut the cord? CBS News Miami, our direct-to-consumer 24-hour local streaming service is now available, for free, on PlutoTV.

So far, thousands of you have already turned to CBS News Miami for breaking news, live local events, and your neighborhood forecast.

From your living room to your mobile device. CBS4 News has you covered and is your source for breaking news in between our traditionally scheduled daily newscasts.

WHAT IS CBS NEWS MIAMI? WATCH HERE TO FIND OUT

So, how can you watch CBS News Miami?

You can access CBS News Miami on the top of the CBSMiami.com homepage, CBSNews.com, or it's available on televisions via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation4 and now Pluto TV.

Viewers can also download the free CBS News app, then click on CBS Miami.

CBS News Miami and the portfolio of CBS News Local services build on the success of the CBS News Streaming Network (formerly CBSN), the pioneering 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS News Digital that delivers live national and global news coverage and in-depth reporting from CBS News' team of trusted journalists.

The CBS News Miami streaming service is powered by CBS4 News, the pulse of your community, anytime, anywhere.