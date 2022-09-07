CBS4's Steve Goldstein previews the Dolphins long awaited start of the season

MIAMI GARDENS - With as much anticipation as we have seen in many years, the Miami Dolphins are about to begin their 2022 season.

With a new head coach, a new offensive scheme, and numerous new players, the curtain lifts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. on what the Dolphins hope is a show that will thrill South Florida fans.

New and Old

When it comes to the offense much of the result, as it always does, will depend on quarterback play. Tua Tagovailoa had his best training camp, seems comfortable in the offense, and was elected a team captain. With numerous impact players around him, year three as the Dolphins QB should be his best.

Besides Jaylen Waddle, the receiving group is all new led by Tyreek Hill. The top two running backs are new, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. And the offensive line got a much-needed upgrade with left tackle Terron Armstead and new center Connor Williams.

Defense Up

Unlike the offense, the defense, from most of the coaching staff to the players on the field, returns intact. Led by Xavian Howard, Jevon Holland, and a deep line, the defense is experienced in Josh Boyer's system. Despite some questions at cornerback due to injuries, it's a unit that should hit the ground running and make big plays starting with week one.

Happy Returns

The first depth chart has top players listed as punt and kick returners. The Dolphins clearly aren't afraid of risking injury on special teams to players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Opening Coaching Matchup

New England coach Bill Belichick's resume includes the most Super Bowl wins (6), appearances (9), and the most playoff wins in NFL history.

Mike McDaniel, 39, makes his debut as the Fins' new head coach. If you think it's lopsided, think again. McDaniel is as smart as they come and has been looking toward to this day throughout his 15-year NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant. It will be fascinating to see how McDaniel attacks Belichick's defense and if he is able to dial up enough plays to get his playmakers the ball with explosive open-field opportunities.

But this offense is predicated on the running game. By the way, the future Hall of Famer coaching the Patriots spent 16 years as an NFL defensive assistant before getting his first head coaching job in Cleveland at 39. Sound familiar?

The disparity in games coached, McDaniel 0 and Belichick 321, is the 7th largest in history. The other six involved the Dolphins as well. In 1994 and 1995, Don Shula coached six games with larger disparities. Shula and the Dolphins won all six games.

