CBS4's Steve Goldstein on this week's Florida Panthers road trip

MIAMI - With a solid 4-1-1 start to the season, the Florida Panthers hit the road for two more winnable games.

The schedule mostly hasn't featured top-level opponents and the Panthers have done their job by taking advantage of it. Solid goaltending, a quick adaptation to a new system, and getting leads have been the reasons for the good start of out the gate.

Net Protection

Sergei Bobrovsky has taken advantage of the more responsible play, part of the system coach Paul Maurice is implementing. There have been very few odd-man rushes against, making life in goal much easier for the veteran. Spencer Knight, 21, has done well in his two games, recording two wins. Knight has not allowed an even-strength goal in his last four periods. As expected, the Panthers' goalie duo is a strength of the team.

Emerging Star

Gustav Forsling is being asked to do more than he ever has and the 26-year-old Swede has responded in a big way. With top defenseman Aaron Ekblad out with injury, Forsling has carried the load. A great skater and in peak physical condition, Forsling is shining at both ends of the rink. Brandon Montour and Radko Gudas have also elevated the game with more ice time. Impressive stuff on the blue line from these three players.

Windy City, Brotherly Love

The Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers on the road this week. Both teams have started the season well, exceeding expectations.

Like the Panthers, Chicago and Philadelphia have new head coaches and the teams have responded. Special teams will be a factor in these games, an area the Panthers are struggling with right now.

These are the types of games that teams can not take for granted as the Panthers are the better team. Valuable points are on the line.

The Panthers return home Saturday to face a much improved Ottawa team. It's an interesting week ahead against teams with something to prove and will be ready to play last year's regular season champion.