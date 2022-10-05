CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Florida Panthers readying for opening night

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers wrap up the preseason with two games against Tampa and then it's onto the regular season next week.

New coach Paul Maurice has numerous new faces this season after the Panthers posted one of the best regular seasons in NHL history with 122 points. The focus is on getting playoff ready which means a less risky and grittier style of hockey.

Tkachuk Debut

The trade heard 'round the hockey world this summer comes to fruition next Thursday in New York when Matthew Tkachuk makes his Panthers debut. Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are now in Calgary.

It is still unknown if Tkachuk will start the season with center Aleksander Barkov or Sam Bennett. But it is highly likely he will see time with both at some point and will definitely be on the ice with Barkov on power plays.

The D

With Weegar gone there are big minutes to be made up. Enter Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour. Both defensemen are in their prime and will be counted on to play more.

Montour has seen some power play time in training camp while Forsling is on the top pair with stalwart Aaron Ekblad. Veterans Radko Gudas and Marc Staal will play key roles and it's likely Lucas Carlsson is dressed on opening night. But the battle is still on with Matt Kiersted and Michael Del Zotto looking to make the roster.

Knight Time?

Sergei Bobrovsky is the starting goalie. But 21-year-old Spencer Knight has flashed brilliance in his brief career and has played well this preseason. It will be intriguing to watch his development this season, he is a future star in net. Does that future start now?

The Competition

The Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference will again be a beast this season. Tampa, Toronto, the Rangers, Hurricanes, Alex Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby are all there as are the Panthers. There are no guarantees but it would be a pretty big surprise if any of the above miss the playoffs. That would leave one open spot for the rest of the conference with numerous teams improved and a team like Boston feeling they belong.

But nearly every season, see the Islanders last year, one of the presumed playoff teams falls by the wayside.

Get To The Postseason

To avoid that situation, the Panthers need to find chemistry with as many as half dozen new players in the opening night lineup and others playing different roles. They'll also need to quickly adjust to how Maurice wants them to play.

The goaltending is strong no matter how the games are split up with both goalies capable of carrying the team for stretches.

With top-end talents like Barkov, Tkachuk, and Ekblad, and the numerous high end players like Forsling, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, and Anton Lundell, the Panthers should be a solid playoff team. The stakes will be high once they get there.

The franchise has never been to the postseason in three consecutive seasons and comes off the first series win in 26 years. Winning multiple rounds is the next step, but first, the Panthers have to get in to have that chance.