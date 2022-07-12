CBS4 Exclusive: New video may be break in shooting of FIU student Ashley Rodriguez

MIAMI - New video posted on YouTube could be a break in the case involving the shooting of a 21-year-old Florida International University student.

Ashley Rodriguez, who was wounded while driving home from work on the night of June 13th, remains in the intensive care unit of Jackson South Medical Center.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are trying to determine if the people and car in the video are connected to the shooting. CBS4 is not releasing the name of the person who posted the video to protect their identity.

The video shows a white car crashing into a pole and then four people jumping out and sprinting away in different directions. One of them has a weapon.

The time stamp on the video is 11:10 p.m. on June 13th. Moments before that, Rodriguez was shot nearby at SW 232nd Street and 112th Avenue.

In an exclusive interview, her mother Sadia Rodriguez said, "This is heartbreaking. This is unbelievable. It has been almost a month. Tomorrow it will be a month. This can't be happening. Every time I see her I feel helpless. This is heartbreaking. She was not doing anything. She was just coming home from work. I feel like with the video there is some hope that these are the guys. I hope they catch them. If they solve this, someone will pay for what they did and hopefully, she will get a chance to live and will be able to help other people. She is a psychology major and she wants to become a psychiatrist."

"I hope they get the people out there and that there will be some tips to help out and find them. What happened was just terrible. My heart stopped when I heard the news. My heart stopped," said Ashley's father Roger Rodriguez.

Last Thursday, Rodriguez's family and police passed out flyers asking for help. Police said two cars were involved in the shooting, one of them was a white Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone who can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

