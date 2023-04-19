CBS News Miami special livestream report will examine climate change impact on South Florida

MIAMI -- CBS News Miami's meteorologists will examine the impact of climate change on South Florida in the days leading up to Earth Day.

NEXT Weather: South Florida's New Climate Reality premieres on the CBS News Miami livestream at 8 p.m. Wednesday with a second showing at 11 a.m. Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH: You can watch it here or on whatever streaming platform you use to watch CBS News Miami.

The 30-minute show will include segments from all of CBS News Miami's meteorologists: Chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera, Lissette Gonzalez, Cindy Preszler, KC Sherman and Dave Warren.

"We want to inform and empower our viewers to make a difference in South Florida's new climate reality," Cabrera said.

Experts say South Florida is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate-related problems that include sea level rise, extreme heat, strong tropical storms and threats to vulnerable wildlife such as manatees.

The special show will also feature questions from viewers about Florida's changing climate.

Immediately following NEXT Weather: South Florida's New Climate Reality, will be a 30-minute show, "On the Dot" with David Schechter, which will feature three of David's special reports that explore the latest signs of climate change impact and ways local communities are addressing it.