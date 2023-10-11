South Florida news veteran to lead CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- Award-winning local news executive Miguel Fernandez has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations' local businesses in Miami, including WFOR-TV (CBS 4), WBFS-TV (My33), the CBS News Miami streaming channel and CBSNewsMiami.com.

The announcement was made today by Kim Voet, president and general manager of CBS Miami.

Miguel Fernandez CBS News Miami

"Since joining CBS Miami two months ago, one of my top priorities has been recruiting a news director who possesses a deep understanding of South Florida, has a passion for addressing the issues of greatest importance to everyone across our diverse communities, and is someone who will earn the respect of his or her colleagues," Voet said. "I am thoroughly impressed by Miguel's experience in this market and look forward to welcoming him back to CBS Miami as the leader of our news department."

"I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to return to CBS Miami," said Fernandez, who begins his new role on Oct. 24. "It will be wonderful to reunite with my many longtime colleagues and also work alongside the members of our team who have come on board while I have been across the street. I am especially excited to be able to work for and learn from Kim Voet, who has long had a tremendous reputation in our industry."

Born in Miami and raised in nearby Hialeah, Fla., Fernandez has spent his entire 29-year career in South Florida.

He has served as the assistant news director at WLTV-DT, the Univision flagship station in Miami, since January 2019. Prior to that, he spent 22 years with CBS Miami; first as a producer, and then as an executive producer.

During his time at WFOR, Fernandez and his colleagues won six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards as well as a regional Emmy. He also received a regional Emmy while at WLTV.

Said Adrienne Roark, president of content development and integration at CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures: "As someone who has had the pleasure of knowing Miguel for many years, working with him during my time as the news director at WFOR (2007-2010) and watching with pride as he has gained leadership experience in recent years, I am looking forward to his return to CBS Miami. His lifelong experience in the market will be a considerable asset as we continue our mission to be of service to our viewers in South Florida."

Fernandez began his news career as a writer at WSVN-TV in Miami in 1995.

He earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Florida State University in Tallahassee, and later received his MBA from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. Fernandez is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and a Carole Kneeland Fellowship alum.

