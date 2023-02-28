CBS Mornings Deals: This smart pet wearable is 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Smart Pet Wearable by Link My Pet

Link My Pet

This lightweight, waterproof smart collar attachment can monitor and track your pet's location. It can send alerts when your pet leaves your designated safe places. This device can offer customized exercise recommendations based on breed, age and size.

Was priced at $149, offered on CBSDeals.com for $90

Drop Stop vehicle seat gap filler

Drop Stop

One of the most successful products to appear on TV's "Shark Tank," Drop Stop blocks the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. It can keep cell phones, keys, loose change, makeup and french fries from falling into your car's abyss.

Each package comes with two Drop Stops: one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. The fit is universal.

Was priced at $25, offered on CBSDeals.com for $16

Headlightz Knit Beanie by Roq Innovations

Roq Innovations

Headlightz beanies are outfitted with an LED light. The lightweight, USB-rechargeable light is removable and features an eight-hour battery life. It offers three brightness settings.

Was priced at $25, offered on CBSDeals.com for $18

Calming Heat Back Wrap by Sharper Image

Sharper Image

This wearable back belt can provide inflatable lumbar support, heat therapy and vibrating massage.

It's 35% off right now.

Was priced at $72, offered on CBSDeals.com for $60

