CBS Mornings Deals: Snuggie is 50% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a buy-one-get-one Snuggie deal for 50% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Snuggie
Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free.
Choose from three colors.
Was priced at $50, offered on CBSDeals.com for $25
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
Universal C Skin Refiner is a 20% vitamin C serum designed to fade dark spots and firm skin.
It's 50% off right now.
Was priced at $85, offered on CBSDeals.com for $43
Calming Heat By Sharper Image
This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings.
Get it now for 30% off.
Was priced at $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $42
Trac-Grabber vehicle traction device dual pack
Trac-Grabber is a traction device that attaches to vehicle wheels and can improve traction in mud, sand, snow and more. This dual pack includes two Trac-Grabbers, a storage bag and instructions for best use.
Was priced at $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $45
Related content from CBS Essentials
for more features.