CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy: Catching up with the one and only, Nat Moore

Can you believe we're here in year five?

"Well, when you think about it, you know, there's all saying, Yeah, you know, when you're having fun, time flies and, yeah, this is year five, but when you think about all the kids we've helped get into school, that's really what it's all about," answers Nat Moore.

Cugno asks: "Yeah, I want to talk about that because that's something you always mentioned to me whenever I see you, that it's not always about the Ruben Baines, Kenyatta Jackson, but how this benefits their teammates who might not be nominated?"

Moore: "Well, I think that's the real key. Is that, you know, we look at the four finalists, and that's what everybody sees, but how many kids are nominated? And then when the Universities, no matter whether it's big school, small school, Division Two, Division Three, go to that school to see that player, they get to see all the teammates, the guys that help make them successful. And lo and behold, they get a scholarship. They get a chance to educate themselves. They might never play on Sunday, but they have a chance to play in college and get an education."

Cugno: "Now, our past four winners, they're still in college, so great to see them contribute to college teams. Pretty soon, we could be talking about now more finalists. That's in the NFL, and it's going to be so cool to see that lineage, but it really starts at the high school level for us, I know you get to go to games a lot. What's your favorite part?"

"So, about going to these high school games and just kind of being a part of that atmosphere on a Friday night?"

Moore: "Well, it's, it's the High School rah, rah, first and foremost. And they're raw, you know, this is just talented kids that, you know, no one has decided to make them this or that, etcetera. And they go out and they just, they give it their all right? And, I mean, I love going out and watching Friday nights at Traz Powell Stadium and the funny part is, old as I am, I played at Traz Powell, so to go out and see other kids play there. Yes, that's special."

Cugno: "Yeah, Traz Powell, I think is special for everyone. It's a really cool place to be. But when you look at the kind of guys we've had the past, the Ruben Baines, the Kenyatta Jackson's, you know, and Henry Parrish, who was our first winner."

"When you look at these guys, you get to talk to them and meet them. It's to me, it's out there's good, good football players on the field, but they're good people as well."

Moore: "And that's part of what the Nat Moore Trophy's all about. You know, is, is guys that give back, guys that are leaders, guys that are not only great football players, but strive to be bigger and better and be the leaders on the team, where everybody else can step up."

Cugno: "Anytime you watch the Nat Moore trophy ceremony, I think one of the coolest things is when the parents come up onto the stage. When you have those conversations with the parents, who are just so proud to see their kids just in that room mentioned at all, knowing that their kids probably going the next level to play some football, where those conversations, like with parents, because I got to imagine that's sneakily flying under the radar is one of the best parts."

Moore: "Well, I think the reality of it is, is that you want them to aspire to one day to play in the NFL, but the reality of it is less than 1% a half a percent of the guys who play football ever make it to this level, to the NFL. So, therefore, it's about going there, certifying yourself to be able to do something other than play football. Because even if you go play football, football ends, and then what do you do the rest of your life. So, I think for a lot of parents, it's a weight off their back, because they know their kids are going to be able to go to school first and foremost, and they're going to have an opportunity, and it's not going to cost them, and that's the real key."

Cugno: "Yeah, well, I think we've had two offensive winners, two defensive winners, but man Jeremiah Smith last year, he looked like he was NFL already. We'll see attention from time to time. I'll turn on and look at it, but you know, to turn around and look at what Baines has done."

Moore: "Yeah, amazing, amazing. I mean, so you know. And then I'm able to see him more often because they play on at our stadium. And then when Parrish came back and they're playing in our stadium. So yeah, I do keep up with them from time to time, but you know, the reality of it is, is I want to see where they're at three, four years from now. Hopefully, they make it to NFL, but they're walking out with a degree and certified to do something else."

Cugno: "That's what it's all about here at the Nat Moore Trophy, not just what you do on the field, but what you can contribute off of it as well."

