Caught on video: Tense interaction between Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, reporter

MIAMI -- Miami Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey was asking Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about an ethics complaint and then he appeared to grab at her phone.

"You can talk to my assistant. I have a comms director. He knows the protocol," Suarez said.

Then, Blaskey's phone is moved away from the mayor.

"You just grabbed my phone," said Blaskey

"Don't put the phone in anybody's face," said his bodyguard.

According to the Miami Herald, Suarez's taxpayer-funded bodyguard intervened, stepping in front of the mayor while simultaneously acknowledging the reporters' right to record.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is reviewing a complaint about Suarez's attendance at expensive sporting events, including the Miami Formula One race in May.

The question is, who paid for his VIP access?

The Miami Herald is a news partner to CBS News Miami.