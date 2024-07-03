Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Suspects sought in North Miami Beach smoke shop fatal shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Four suspects are being sought in the shooting death of a smoke shop employee in North Miami Beach.

Four suspects are being sought by police in shooting death of smoke shop clerk in North Miami Beach. North Miami Beach Police, courtesy

Police said it happened June 11, shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the Miami Cloudz Smoke Shop, located in the 2000 block of NE 163 Street. 

The shooting was caught on surveillance video. It shows four men inside the shop during an armed robbery when suddenly a shot is fired, investigators said.

The men are seen grabbing product from the counter and that is when one of them pulls out a gun and opens fire. 

That shot took the life of Salem Albakri, 35, who died inside the shop. 

Video shows the man with the gun wearing a red Hollister hoodie.

Albakri is seen running to the back of the shop as he is shot. 

After the shot is fired, all four suspects are seen running out of the shop. 

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to come forward and contact police at (305) 949-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

