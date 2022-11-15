Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on video: Sparks along the tracks interrupt Metrorail service

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Sparks along the tracks interrupt Metrorail service
Sparks along the tracks interrupt Metrorail service 00:23

MIAMI - A CBS4 viewer captured video of what appeared to be an explosion along the Metrororail tracks, just south of the Douglas Station on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 7:15 p.m., as county officials said it was a broken line. They said a damaged electric supply line for the Metrorail caused the sparks captured on the video.

Coral Gables Fire responded to the scene, but Miami-Dade transit officials were able to shut down the power while they fixed the line.

Metrorail was briefly interrupted while repairs were made.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 9:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.