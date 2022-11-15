Caught on video: Sparks along the tracks interrupt Metrorail service
MIAMI - A CBS4 viewer captured video of what appeared to be an explosion along the Metrororail tracks, just south of the Douglas Station on Monday afternoon.
It happened at around 7:15 p.m., as county officials said it was a broken line. They said a damaged electric supply line for the Metrorail caused the sparks captured on the video.
Coral Gables Fire responded to the scene, but Miami-Dade transit officials were able to shut down the power while they fixed the line.
Metrorail was briefly interrupted while repairs were made.
