Caught on video: Florida homeowner discovers 8 raccoons invading Merritt Island home

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

A Merritt Island family said their home surveillance video revealed that eight raccoons broke into their house and made themselves at home.

Homeowner Richard Klerner said he was shocked to discover the footage showing the raccoons climbing onto steps, roaming inside and even splashing around in the family's jacuzzi.

"There were several of them in the jacuzzi, just splashing around," Klerner said.

Klerner said his neighbors have also had problems with raccoons around their homes.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

