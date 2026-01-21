Caught on camera: Porch pirate caught on camera stealing $1,000 in packages from Miramar couple's home

A Miramar couple is speaking out after a brazen porch pirate was caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of packages from their doorstep.

It was just before dawn on Jan. 14th when Marc and Sandra Schlesinger were asleep inside their home. Outside, a man in a white car pulled up, his face partially hidden by a black bandana. Security footage shows him calmly walking up to the porch, grabbing packages one by one, and carrying them back to his waiting trunk.

"He took what he could carefully carry. Opened his trunk, opened his car, and basically did his thing," Marc Schlesinger told CBS News Miami. In less than two minutes, the thief made off with boxes containing everything from dog food to a hose reel and tile — items the Schlesingers say are vital to their day-to-day life.

A porch pirate caught on camera stealing one thousand dollars worth of items from a Miramar couples doorstep. CBS News Miami

"What are you going to do with tile, dog food, and a hose reel? Just throw it away," the couple wondered, frustrated by the senseless loss.

For Marc and Sandra, every delivery matters. Marc, who is confined to a wheelchair after a leg amputation due to diabetes, says they live on a fixed income and rely on home deliveries for essentials they plan and budget for carefully.

"I know I sound very naïve about this but it just goes beyond me how you could screw somebody over," Marc said, still in disbelief.

As the couple reviewed the security footage, Sandra thought the car looked familiar. "I recognize the car because I am out here gardening a lot and when you come in here, it says dead end. So you either live here, you took a wrong turn or you're casing the neighborhood. And he was casing the neighborhood," she shared.

Miramar police are actively searching for the suspect, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Miramar Police Department.

For Marc and Sandra, the hope is that sharing their story will help bring the thief to justice — and remind neighbors to stay vigilant.