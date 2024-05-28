Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Man seen strangling a child at Sunny Isles Beach park

MIAMI – An alarming video has been released by Sunny Isles Beach police that they say shows a man trying to strangle a child at 6 p.m., on Monday at Gwen Margolis Park. 

Police say the suspect's son had been playing with water guns with the victim when the suspect grabbed the child by the neck, restricted his breathing and shook him around. The boy was left with red marks and scratches on his neck.

Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, is charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and battery by strangulation. 

In an arrest report, police say Marcu said, "I know what he did and I did it to teach him a lesson."

More details to come ...

