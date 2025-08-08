Casa Sensei serves up Latin-Asian fusion and waterfront views for Dine Out Lauderdale

Casa Sensei, located in the heart of Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, blends Latin American soul with Pan-Asian flair, and it's not shy about it. With dining available indoors and dockside, the restaurant offers a vibrant mix of flavors and scenery that keeps locals coming back.

Now, as part of the Dine Out Lauderdale program — featuring 110 participating restaurants — Casa Sensei is serving up serious flavor at a serious value. Guests can enjoy three-course lunches for $35 and dinners for $45, making it one of the most buzzed-about stops on the culinary tour.

A culinary event for the community

Camila Clark, Vice President of Communications for Visit Lauderdale, said the program was "an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to come and experience our unique dining opportunities." She added that over the past decade, the initiative had evolved to "provide an elevated dining experience for visitors and residents."

Executive Chef Will Reyes fills the table with standout dishes from the Dine Out Lauderdale menu, emphasizing that it's all about the community. "Our locals were very important to us," he said.

"That's why we did this, for the community, of course, to attract our local customers so they could come and enjoy our food for an affordable price."

Guests called Casa Sensei a local favorite. One diner told us, "It was delicious. It was my second time there that week — we went Monday and then again Wednesday. So good." Another guest, Shay Heavens, praised the variety: "The fusion was great — you could find a little bit of everything there."

Bold flavors and playful finishes

Appetizers on both the lunch and dinner menus include savory pork dumplings, vibrant tuna poke, elevated blue crab Rangoon, a delicate truffle butter crunch roll, and wok-sautéed salt and pepper prawns sourced from Key West. The portion sizes are large.

Main courses are just as bold. The oversized Kung Fu lo mein is packed with diced chicken, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green beans, and bell peppers. The oversized, moist, and perfectly executed Grilled Scottish Salmon comes with tomato-cucumber salad and a colorful vegetable medley. Dessert ends with a whimsical touch, a complimentary puff of cotton candy.

Elegant, indulgent treats round out the Dine Out menu, making Casa Sensei a must-visit during the program, which runs Aug. 1 through the end of September.

To learn more about Casa Sensei, click here and for more on Dine Out Lauderdale, go here.