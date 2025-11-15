Carson Beck throws 3 TDs, No. 16 Miami Hurricanes roll to 41-7 win over N.C. State Wolfpack

Carson Beck passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Malachi Toney, and No. 16 Miami — looking to climb in the College Football Playoff rankings — rolled past N.C. State 41-7 on Saturday.

Beck completed his final 13 throws to cap off a 21-for-27 day for the Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami now has five wins by at least 25 points this season, the most in a single year by the Hurricanes since the 2002 team had six such victories.

Jakobe Thomas picked off two passes in the first quarter, running one of them back for a touchdown for Miami. And Girard Pringle Jr. more than doubled his season rushing total for the Hurricanes; he ran for 116 yards on Saturday, one more than he had in his first four games of the year.

Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) makes a catch for a first down as North Carolina State cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

Miami took a 41-0 lead before substituting liberally in the fourth quarter on Senior Day, the last regular-season home game for the Hurricanes. Miami outgained N.C. State 581-149.

CJ Bailey completed 17 of 30 passes for 120 yards for N.C. State (5-5, 2-4). The Wolfpack — with Miami playing reserves on defense at the time — got on the scoreboard on a rushing touchdown from Bailey with 2:18 left. That extended N.C. State's streak of not getting shut out to 144 games; its last time being blanked was Oct. 4, 2014.

Miami was 15th in this week's CFP ranking, the highest of any ACC team.

The takeaway

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have now allowed 36 or more points in four consecutive games, the first time the program has done that since a four-game stretch late in the 2013 season against Duke, Boston College, East Carolina and Maryland.

Miami: The Hurricanes finished their eight-game home schedule with 510,673 tickets distributed, a Miami single-season record. The average of 63,834 per game is the second-most in program history; the Hurricanes averaged 69,539 in the 2002 season.

Up next