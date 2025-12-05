Carnival Horizon death investigation: Stepmother questioned in custody hearing

EDITOR'S NOTE: For the first time, we are hearing from the stepmother of an 18‑year‑old woman who died on a Carnival cruise ship last month. CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez has more on what the stepmother had to say.

Anna Kepner's stepmother took the stand on a separate matter regarding her 9‑year‑old daughter. But during the hearing, she was asked questions about what happened on that deadly vacation.

"At what point did you discover that one of the children had passed away? Yes, and one was at Friday morning," asked prosecutors.

Teen found dead on cruise ship

Eighteen‑year‑old Anna Kepner was on a family vacation with her father, stepmother Shauntel Kepner — seen here in court — and her three step‑siblings when she was discovered dead on the Carnival Horizon as it was headed back to Miami.

The cruise ship docked on Saturday, Nov. 8. Her body was found by a housekeeper under the bed in her cabin. According to her stepmother, she shared the cabin with her 18‑ and 16‑year‑old stepbrothers.

FBI considers 16-year-old a suspect

That 16‑year‑old, according to the FBI, is considered a suspect in her death. In court, her stepmother was asked about him.

According to CBS News, the medical examiner confirmed the time of death at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7 — one day before the ship docked. In court, the stepmother was asked about her 16‑year‑old son, who is now considered a suspect.

Custody ruling on younger daughter

The 16‑year‑old is now living with other family members away from his siblings. The FBI is deciding whether to turn the case over to the state or pursue it federally.

As for the case tried today, because of the circumstances, it was about her 9‑year‑old daughter. The court decided that she could still live with her mother.