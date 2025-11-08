FBI investigating death of Carnival Cruise guest after ship docks at PortMiami, officials say

A federal investigation is underway after a guest on a Carnival Cruise ship was reported dead on Saturday, officials said.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed in a statement to CBS News Miami that it was working with the Miami office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the agency's investigation of the death of a guest traveling on the Carnival Horizon ship, which docked at PortMiami on Saturday morning as scheduled.

"Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI," Carnival Cruise Line said.

The FBI also confirmed it was investigating the incident to CBS News Miami; however, they did not provide further details on the investigation.

