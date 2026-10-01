DeSantis, Ken Griffin to speak in Wynwood about Carnegie Mellon's new Miami campus

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin and Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian are set to appear in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood this Thursday as the university prepares to detail plans for a new 35-acre campus backed by Griffin's historic $3 billion gift.

The three are scheduled to deliver remarks at 11 a.m. at Unlocked Wynwood, one day after Carnegie Mellon announced the expansion.

The university said $2 billion of Griffin's gift will support the launch of Carnegie Mellon University Miami, while $1 billion will go toward Carnegie Mellon's Pittsburgh campus. In a press release issued Wednesday, the university called it the largest individual gift in the history of higher education.

Carnegie Mellon University's Wynwood campus

The proposed Wynwood campus would eventually serve more than 3,500 undergraduate, master's and doctoral students, along with nearly 300 faculty members and more than 600 staff members, Jahanian said in a letter on Wednesday.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with graduate students expected to begin enrolling in 2028, pending regulatory approvals. The first undergraduate class is currently planned for 2032.

Unlike a traditional university organized primarily around academic majors, Carnegie Mellon said its Miami campus in Wynwood will structure education and research around "major societal challenges." Initial areas of focus will include human health and biological discovery, national security, energy and climate resilience, and advanced manufacturing and industrial transformation.

The university also plans to include industry research laboratories and venture studios where students, faculty members and outside partners can work together. Carnegie Mellon said its strengths in artificial intelligence, computer science, robotics and other technologies will underpin the new academic model.

$1 billion land purchase in Miami's Wynwood

The development includes a $1.1 billion purchase of several Wynwood land parcels from developer Moishe Mana. Mana told CBS News Miami that the transaction had been in the works for years and described the university's arrival as a continuation of Wynwood's transformation from a warehouse district into a center for art, culture and development.

Griffin has said Miami's immigrant communities and the city's entrepreneurial culture were among the factors that made it attractive for the university's expansion.

"It's a city of people who came to America looking for a brighter future," Griffin said. "Think about, for example, the large Cuban immigrant population in Miami — committed to their families, committed to education, and who yearn for their children to live the American dream."