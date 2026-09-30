Carnegie Mellon to establish campus at Miami's Wynwood neighborhood with $3 billion investment from Ken Griffin

Carnegie Mellon University is expanding to Miami's Wynwood neighborhood with a proposed campus centered on learning and inquiry around societal changes rather than traditional academic majors.

The development is anchored by a $3 billion investment from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

The investment includes a $1.1 billion purchase of several land parcels in Wynwood from developer Moishe Mana. Mana said the transaction has been in the works for years.

"It's been a process, of course," Mana said. "It's officially done."

Griffin praised the university's strengths in technology.

"It leads America in computer science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, and has a world-renowned program on robotics," Griffin said.

Mana originally acquired Wynwood properties to transform the former warehouse district into an arts and culture hub. He sees the new campus as a key continuation of that vision.

"This is passing the torch from what we have been doing. Creating Wynwood as a cultural hub neighborhood, where art, music, fashion thrive," Mana said.

He said the area's development has already drawn many residents back to Miami, and he added that the university will help maintain the neighborhood's long-term vibrancy.

Griffin pointed to Miami's community drive and immigrant population as major factors in choosing the location.

"It's a city of people who came to America looking for a brighter future," Griffin said. "Think about, for example, the large Cuban immigrant population in Miami — committed to their families, committed to education, and who yearn for their children to live the American dream."