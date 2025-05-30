Caribbean meets the Florida Keys at Gramps Getaway on Virginia Key

Don't you want to just getaway? Well, Gramps Getaway on Virginia Key is your ticket out, minus the travel fees.

This casual and cool waterfront restaurant and bar is located on the grounds of the Rickenbacker Marina, welcoming guests both from the land and sea. Adam Gersten, who also owns the famed Gramps Bar in Wynwood, opened this hugely successful spot about a year and half ago. The buzz around Gramps Getaway is that it's the place to be.

"It's kind of hard to beat the view and then on top of that we actually have great drinks and great food," Gersten explained. "Also, you know, we always say music is a big feature of Gramps generally, so that's also been folded in here to the new location."

Happy hour brings great deals on drinks and food. But Gersten says pricing has been fair since day one.

"We've been doing recession pricing for happy hour and lunch before the recession started, so we're ready for it," he said.

DJ's and live music play throughout the week, and there's a weather plan as well.

"Also in the summer when it gets real hot, starts raining, we also have performance space inside and a full bar inside and tables and stuff," Gersten added.

Regulars rave about making this their weekly destination.

"My friend is visiting from New Jersey. She just landed like 5 minutes ago. I said we're going to my favorite place. You're gonna get the best broccoli salad, the best drinks, the best views. Like I kind of don't want to tell people about this place, but, yeah," Nada Venkabbou, a regular guest, said.

Ashley Harbidge agreed.

"It's a great vibe, great eats, great drinks. I got the margarita," she said.

Caribbean meets the Florida Keys

Executive Chef James McNeal prepares his Caribbean/Florida Keys style menu with care and attention to detail.

"Really fresh ingredients, unique and proper technique, but overall just really simple food done well," McNeal explained about his culinary philosophy.

Menu Highlights:

Smoked Fish Dip with Housemade Chips and Sweet and Spicy Pickled Peppers

Blackened Mahi Sandwich with Housemade Peaklis Sauce

Signature Smash Burger with Pickles, Tangy Mustard Sauce and Melted Cheese

Broccoli Salad

Gramps Getaway is open 7 days a week. They have happy hours Monday through Friday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Boaters are encouraged to contact them on Instagram or directly for arrangements.

For more info: On Instagram @grampsgetaway