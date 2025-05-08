Card Sound Road closed in both directions as brush fire burns, officials say

An active brush fire near Card Sound Road has shut down traffic in both directions Thursday, with Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office now confirming updated closures.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Road closures expand as fire burns

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the southbound lanes on Card Sound Road at U.S. 1 and the northbound lanes at Alabama Jack's are currently closed due to the ongoing fire and smoky conditions.

Crews continue firefighting efforts

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is assisting the Florida Forest Service in containing the grass fire.

The agency said at least 30 acres had burned.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the affected area while emergency crews work to bring the fire under control.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.