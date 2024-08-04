Watch CBS News
Caracas Chronicles director discusses South Florida, international impacts of Venezuela election fallout

By Jim DeFede

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede focuses on the crisis in Venezuela with the director of the well-respected website Caracas Chronicles.

The two discuss, among other things, the fallout following the re-election of Nicolas Maduro and the recognition by the U.S. government to officially recognize the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the real winner.

Also discussed is the impact here in South Florida from the political turmoil in Venezuela.

Guest: Raul Stolk/Director, Caracas Chronicles

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

