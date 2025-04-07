Car found in Broward pond may solve 25-year-old missing woman mystery

A decades-old mystery may be nearing its end after divers discovered a submerged car containing skeletal remains in a Plantation retention pond, potentially linked to a mother who vanished 25 years ago.

Investigators combed through sediment Monday at the pond near Flamingo Road and Sunrise Boulevard, a day after the dive team Sunshine State Sonar pulled the vehicle from the water.

In a Facebook post, the divers suggested the remains could belong to a person missing since 2000.

The team had previously highlighted the case of Libby Debenedetto, a 35-year-old mother of three who disappeared April 11, 2000, after a night out with friends.

Matching recovered vehicle, sifting for clues

A March post from the group noted Debenedetto struggled with mental health issues and was last seen with a beige 1996 Toyota Camry, a detail matching the recovered vehicle.

Plantation investigators worked the scene until midafternoon Monday, sifting for clues in the murky sediment.

CBS News Miami contacted Debenedetto's family, who said they are aware of the discovery and awaiting official confirmation. Neither Plantation nor Sunrise police responded to requests for comment.