Car chase in Miami-Dade ends in 2 people being detained, police say

MIAMI -- Two people were detained Thursday afternoon following an attempted traffic stop in Mimi-Dade that led to a brief pursuit of the vehicle.

Live video from the scene showed several armed officers pointing their weapons at two suspects in the Dodge Charger that was dragging its rear bumper on the ground following a collision with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. along 79th Street NW and 27th Avenue NW.

Police did not immediately say why they were trying to stop the vehicle, which collided with another vehicle before it came to a stop at NW 127th Street and NW 17th Avenue.

Two people were seen on video emerging from the vehicle before being placed on the ground and handcuffed.