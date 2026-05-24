Overnight car burglary, chase under investigation in Pinecrest, police say

Pinecrest Police are investigating after a car burglary and chase unfolded early Sunday morning.

The department said an officer was conducting a proactive crime prevention detail around 2 a.m. and saw a suspicious gray BMW parked on the wrong side of the road with its lights turned off near Southwest 66th Avenue. The officer remained in the area to monitor the car, and shortly after saw multiple people dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks run from a nearby home's yard to enter the car.

Investigators said they initially believed the suspects had burglarized a different car that was outside of the home. Officers said this was later confirmed, learning the suspects entered the unlocked car as the residents slept inside the home.

Pinecrest Police said the officer tried to stop them, but the driver allegedly backed the BMW into the officer's marked police car, hitting it before speeding off and prompting a chase. The officer was not hurt.

The department said the suspects sped north on the Palmetto Expressway, and the chase was ended near the Sunset Drive area after officers lost sight of the BMW. However, the car eventually crashed in Hollywood in Broward County. One person, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody as the other people inside ran off.

Pinecrest Police said while they have identified the registered owner of the BMW, the owner is reportedly not cooperating with law enforcement. The BMW was not reported as stolen, nor was it rented.

"This incident serves as an important reminder for residents to remain vigilant during holiday weekends," the department said in a statement. "Many families travel during Memorial Day weekend, leaving homes and vehicles vulnerable to opportunistic criminals. Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles, remove valuables from plain view, activate exterior lighting and security cameras when available, and report suspicious activity immediately."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call Pinecrest Police.