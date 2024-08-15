Cameras in place designed to catch those speeding around school buses, school zones

MIAMI - Attention, drivers! Advanced speed detection systems are now in place designed to catch those speeding by school buses and in school zones.

Drivers caught speeding, at least 10 miles, will face a $100 fine. The South Miami Police Department said there won't be points on your license and no increase on your insurance. However, if you're pulled over speeding in a school zone you could face a $319 ticket.

The advanced speed detection cameras have been placed at five schools in South Miami that are determined to be high risk: Ludlam Elementary School, Somerset Academy, South Miami K-8, South Miami Middle School, and Epiphany Catholic.

For the first month in South Miami, only warnings will be issued and generators are operating some of the speed cameras because of technology issues. Police say all cameras will be fully operational in September.

Miami-Dade Police tell CBS News Miami the rollout of the speed cameras across the county has been pushed back because of technological issues. At this time it's unclear when all cameras in the district will be up and running.

Across the district, school buses are now equipped with cameras to catch drivers who don't stop when the flashing red stop arm is out. A $200 ticket will meet you in the mail if you are caught breaking the rules.

As for day one, Superintendent Jose Dotres spent the day stopping at schools across the county and he says the first day went off without a hitch. Parents agree.

"Very smooth, traffic was easy, but it's still early. We'll see what happens next week," said Arcola Lakes parent Teri Benton.

At the heart of it all, students say they are ready for the year ahead.

"This year I really want to work on my grades and get all A's all year," said 7th grader at Hialeah Middle School Yaritza Peña.

"Summer break was extremely fun but I get to have two of my best friends here. So I guess I'm 50/50," said 6th grader at Hialeah Middle School, Isabella Rodriguez.