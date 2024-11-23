Cam Ward breaks Bernie Kosar's 1984 single-season Miami passing yards and completions records

Cam Ward keeps rewriting the Miami record book.

Ward, a Heisman Trophy contender who already holds the Hurricanes' single-season record for touchdown passes and is on pace to break the school marks for completion percentage, set two more school records on Saturday — both at Bernie Kosar's expense.

Ward now has 3,774 yards on 268 completions this season. Kosar threw for 3,642 yards on 262 completions in 1984, and for the next 40 years nobody matched those numbers — until now.

"Congrats #CamWard," Kosar posted on social media. "U R Awesome."

Everyone seems to think so — except Ward, that is. He has made clear all season that personal accomplishments and stats are of little, if any, importance to him.

"It really doesn't mean anything ... The receiving group that I have, the O-line that I have, any quarterback in this position could set records," Ward said.

Ward's 13-yard completion to Damien Martinez with 1:27 left in the second quarter gave him 3,643 yards for the season and broke that record. And in the third quarter, Ward threw a 15-yard pass to Xavier Restrepo for his 263rd completion of the year — topping another of Kosar's marks.

Ward is up to 34 touchdown passes this season; the previous Miami record was 29 by Steve Walsh in 1988. And with a completion rate of 67.2%, Ward is on pace to break Miami's single-season completion percentage mark of 65.8% set last year by Tyler Van Dyke as well as the Miami career mark of 64.3% set by D'Eriq King in 2020 and 2021.

"He only cares about winning," wide receiver Jacolby George said.