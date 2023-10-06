Bus driver faces child neglect charges after 4-year-old girl left inside vehicle

MIAMI - A school bus driver is facing charges after authorities said a child was left behind inside her bus.

It happened back on the morning of September 20 on the 2200 block of NW 103rd Street, according to arrest records.

The bus driver has been identified as 33-year-old Elizabeth Carrero of Miami Gardens.

Police said the four-year-old girl was picked up at her home at approximately 7:30 a.m., and then driven to school along with 11 other children who were dropped off at approximately 7:45 a.m.

The arrest report said Carrero left the school and drove to the bank, the mechanic to fix her air filter, and to get gas in the vehicle, all while the victim was unknowingly asleep inside the vehicle.

"At approximately 11:00 a.m., a neighbor noticed the victim getting off the bus, drenched in sweat," police said.

The neighbor knocked on Carrero's door, who then called the child's parents to come pick her up.

Carrero faces one count of child neglect.