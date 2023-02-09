Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of hit songs, dies at age 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "I Say a Little Prayer" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.

Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into the 21st century, and his music was heard everywhere from movie soundtracks and radios to home stereo systems and iPods, whether "Alfie" or "I'll Never Fall in Love Again" or "This Guy's in Love with You."

Dionne Warwick was his favorite interpreter, but Bacharach, usually in tandem with lyricist Hal David, also created prime material for Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and many others. Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Frank Sinatra were among the countless artists who covered his songs, with more recent performers who sung or sampled him including White Stripes, Twista and Ashanti. "Walk On By" alone was covered by everyone from Warwick and Isaac Hayes to the British punk band the Stranglers and Cyndi Lauper.

Bacharach was both an innovator and throwback, and his career seemed to run parallel to the rock era. He grew up on jazz and classical music and had little taste for rock when he was breaking into the business in the 1950s. His sensibility often seemed more aligned with Tin Pan Alley than with Bob Dylan, John Lennon and other writers who later emerged, but rock composers appreciated the depth of his seemingly old-fashioned sensibility.

"The shorthand version of him is that he's something to do with easy listening," Elvis Costello, who wrote the 1998 album "Painted from Memory" with Bacharach, said in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press. "It may be agreeable to listen to these songs, but there's nothing easy about them. Try playing them. Try singing them."

