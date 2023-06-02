BSO: Stolen ambulance recovered after hit-run, crash, injured suspect in custody

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating how an ambulance was stolen on Friday afternoon.

Authorities got the call shortly after 1 p.m. about a stolen ambulance taken from the area of University Drive and McNab Road in Tamarac.

"An employee of the ambulance company was inside the ambulance at the time of the theft and was later able to safely exit the vehicle," authorities said.

BSO said that at some point, the ambulance was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Pine Island Road and McNab Road in Tamarac, but no one was injured in that crash.

Following that, BSO said the stolen ambulance was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sunrise in the 4000 block of Hiatus Road.

The suspected thief, described as an adult female, exited the moving vehicle prior to the vehicle striking a tree, according to BSO.

BSO said the suspect was then taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to treat her injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.